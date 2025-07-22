 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19314034 Edited 22 July 2025 – 11:39:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
THE BEST UPDATE EVER!
IF YOU HAVE PLAYED SLEEPER S9 BEFORE AND FOUND IT VERY FRUSTUATING, ITS FOR YOU!

The game now has easier initial levels...
The game now has an extra option in Options Settings to make you manually jump from coach to coach!
The game now has the feature
THE ULTIMATE FEATURE TO LOOK BACK AT YOUR PREVIOUS COACH!!!!

if you come to S0 now... you can manually go back to the previous coach to find anomalies if you missed....

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3505041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link