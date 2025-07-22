THE BEST UPDATE EVER!
IF YOU HAVE PLAYED SLEEPER S9 BEFORE AND FOUND IT VERY FRUSTUATING, ITS FOR YOU!
The game now has easier initial levels...
The game now has an extra option in Options Settings to make you manually jump from coach to coach!
The game now has the feature
THE ULTIMATE FEATURE TO LOOK BACK AT YOUR PREVIOUS COACH!!!!
if you come to S0 now... you can manually go back to the previous coach to find anomalies if you missed....
THE BEST UPDATE OF THE GAME!!!!
Update notes via Steam Community
