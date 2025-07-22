Date: 22nd July 2025

Update Size: 79.5 MB

Gird your loins, my liege! We sold over 100k units of Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition in 48 hours! A momentous achievement that wouldn't have been possible without the passion of the Stronghold community. We've been investigating every report you send us, and our first Patch is now live, with more updates and fixes to come.

Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition v1.02 Patch Notes:

ADDITIONS

- Extended the tutorial

- Added an extra window to the Keep

- Added idle animation for the archers/bows when on towers

- Unlocking all missions in the cheat menu will now unlock all co-op missions also

- Added the Delete Building cursor when Windows Cursor is selected

- Added missing Arabic Swordsman attack speech

- Added drag-drawing of rocks in the Map Editor

CHANGES

- Updated many AI Castle Designs to place the appropriate number of hovels

- Change Tunnelers guild default hotkey to alt-G

- Changed visual of Stockpile Walkways to improve visibility

- Changed Trail of the Falcon missions 2 & 8 target times

- Improved Iron Mine Placement for Richard, and in the Classic Trail (Mission 14 & 15)

- Stopped the music restarting when entering/leaving the briefing screen at mission start

- Updated Enter-Your-Name Screen

- Updated some French Localisation

- Updated some German Localisation

BUG FIXES

- No More Wood Needed Achievement should now trigger properly

- Skirmishers and Tunnelers now make noise when attacking structures

- Skirmishers no longer use Arrow SFX when attacking buildings

- Monks & Temple Guards could get stuck at the campfire after being recruited, this is now fixed

- Fixed "troop disbandment during pause to make infinite peasants" exploit

- Leaderboard entries occasionally wouldn't display, this is now fixed

- Fixed Leaderboard issue where Page Display wouldn't match the Rank

- Stopped "Stockpile is Full" Prompt on Call to Arms Mission 1

- Quitting the Warchest Trail no longer takes you to the main menu

- Removed the extra signpost in Seventh Crusade Mission 1

- When clicking on an enemy building, the healthbar couldn't be removed by clicking elsewhere. This is now fixed.

- Invisible shrubs were causing untraversable terrain, this is now fixed (goodbye, shrubs!)

- Fixed visual bug with Ravine Placement in Map Editor

- Can no longer accidentally create terrain that cannot be edited ("dead tiles") in Map Editor

- Fixed the trees on Inches Apart map - they will no longer appear and disappear when moving the camera

- Fixed Keep Positions on the Distant Encounters Map

- Fixed misplaced water tile on Crater Lake Map

- Added missing Starting Resources to The Great River Map

- Removed placeholder temple guard voiceline

- For Spanish: Kāhinah's speech is now fixed, she is now speaking the correct Spanish lines at the proper volumes

- For Spanish: Fixed the corrupted Assassin speech lines

- For Dutch: Fixed auto trade text overrun

Please note that you will only see Multiplayer lobbies of other players on the exact same version of the game as you. People make sure you're on the latest version if you'd like to play Multiplayer.

Thank you for playing Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition!