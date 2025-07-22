🚀 0.9.35b New Vehicles Now Available!
- LVT(A)-4/ZiS-2: An amphibious tank destroyer armed with a 57mm anti-tank gun!
🧠 AI Pathfinding Gets a Massive Upgrade!
- They now reach their destinations more smoothly and bump into teammates' rear ends less often.
- Ally amphibious tanks will now join you in the water~
- New crew dialogue during respawn now added
🐞 Bug Fixes!
- Fixed amphibious tanks veering off course when exiting water
- Fixed range anomalies with various self-propelled artillery
- Fixed the absurd bug where the BOSS would send objects flying upon contact
- Fixed the inability to hit land targets while in water
💡 This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"! Once everything's stable, it'll go live on the default branch[/b]
Changed depots in beta branch