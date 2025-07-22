 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19313854 Edited 22 July 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 0.9.35b New Vehicles Now Available!


  • LVT(A)-4/ZiS-2: An amphibious tank destroyer armed with a 57mm anti-tank gun!





🧠 AI Pathfinding Gets a Massive Upgrade!

  • They now reach their destinations more smoothly and bump into teammates' rear ends less often.
  • Ally amphibious tanks will now join you in the water~
  • New crew dialogue during respawn now added


🐞 Bug Fixes!

  • Fixed amphibious tanks veering off course when exiting water
  • Fixed range anomalies with various self-propelled artillery
  • Fixed the absurd bug where the BOSS would send objects flying upon contact
  • Fixed the inability to hit land targets while in water


💡 This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"! Once everything's stable, it'll go live on the default branch
[/b]

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 1869271
