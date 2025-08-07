 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19313687
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes mostly.

Additions

Controls, It is now possible to focus enemy craft through the AI control menu.

Changes

Gameplay, It is no longer possible to build within 75m of an enemy craft (In combat only).

Fixes

Plates, Triangle plate mirroring fixed

APS, DIF (Direct-Input-Feed) cannon reloads can no longer be bypassed by changing the cannon gauge or using separators. (In combat only).

Steam, Fixed the large steam boiler connector not properly connecting while rotated into a specific position.

Flamethrower, Fixed the back connection flamethrower base, it no longer points south.

Controls, Fixed a bug that made it impossible to focus on the adventure raft while using legacy controls.

Missiles, Fixed bug that caused missile sync to fail unless they are set to full salvo.

