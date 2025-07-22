 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19313634 Edited 22 July 2025 – 15:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Captains, 

The wait is over Hyperspaced is now officially out on PC and Console! 

Whether you’ve been following our wild journey since day one or you’re just joining the crew now, we’re beyond excited to welcome you aboard. The galaxy is vast, chaotic, and a little bit broken… but with you at the helm, we think it’ll be just fine (probably). Just don’t go it alone, bring your friends to help you keep the ship from falling apart. 

Now it’s time to fire up the engines, man the turrets, and feed your junk-eating robo-doggo, because the final version of Hyperspaced is here, and it’s bigger, better, and even more bonkers than before. 

 

So, rally your friends and dive headfirst into the hyperspace mess. 

 

The galaxy is calling, captains don’t keep it waiting, 

The Rarebyte Team 

