7 August 2025 Build 19313527 Edited 7 August 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have fixed a bug that prevented an achievements from being unlocked.

After applying the update, achievements will unlock once the conditions are met again.

Thank you for your continued support of STRIKERS 1945.

Changed files in this update

STRIKERS1945 Content Depot 1261961
