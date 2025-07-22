Fixed an issue where the initial favorability with noble families was incorrect for certain starting characters.



Fixed an issue where Yuan Lu would incorrectly appear during assassination events for non-Yuan Gang characters.



Fixed a bug where strategist skill names wouldn't display when the strategist was placed in an ambush slot.



Improved the performance of Ultimate animations to reduce stuttering.



Optimized enemy-seeking pathfinding in combat.



Hello everyone,We've just released a new patch! This update focuses on fixing issues and improving features that may affect your gameplay experience—such as smoother Ultimate animations and optimized enemy pathfinding during combat. The current version is ver_1.8.7, which you can check in the upper-left corner of the game menu.Thanks again for all your feedback and suggestions! If you encounter any issues while playing, please reach out to us on Discord — we’re always listening.