 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19313378 Edited 22 July 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚙️【Fixes】

  • Fixed an issue where the achievement "Devourer: Devour all Dream Eggs and Tarot Cards" could not be triggered.

  • Fixed an issue in the Strength stage where the protagonist would not leak air when damaged.

  • Fixed missing dodge indicator ring for clones in the Lovers stage.

  • Item Adjustment: The single-instance damage of Cursed Paradox is now capped at 100,000.

  • Item Adjustment: The base attack bonus from Equilibrium Dream Egg has been changed to 200%, stacking up to 1,000% with multiple Dream Eggs.

📌【Optimizations】

  • Improved inventory UI, added filtering functionality.

  • Added a “Devour All Unactivated Dream Eggs” button.

  • Dream Eggs can now be activated and devoured directly in the shop interface.

  • Items of the same type will now automatically group together.

🧩【Adjustments】

  • Unlocking Endless Mode now requires clearing 15 layers of Dreamland on Nightmare difficulty.

  • Increased enemy level scaling in higher difficulties of regular Dreamland.

  • The tutorial now includes visual guides for six different builds.

  • Adjusted the effect of the Foundation Dream Egg: Now converts 20% of shield value into base attack.

  • Tweaked and optimized Tarot Dream stages: Lovers, Hermit, Temperance, and Star.

📬 Contact us — we look forward to your feedback and suggestions!👉Discord

Your feedback and support mean the world to us. We'll do our best to keep improving the game and maintain open, positive communication with all of you.

👉Steam page

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3288301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link