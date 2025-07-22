⚙️【Fixes】

Fixed an issue where the achievement "Devourer: Devour all Dream Eggs and Tarot Cards" could not be triggered.

Fixed an issue in the Strength stage where the protagonist would not leak air when damaged.

Fixed missing dodge indicator ring for clones in the Lovers stage.

Item Adjustment: The single-instance damage of Cursed Paradox is now capped at 100,000.