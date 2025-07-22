⚙️【Fixes】
Fixed an issue where the achievement "Devourer: Devour all Dream Eggs and Tarot Cards" could not be triggered.
Fixed an issue in the Strength stage where the protagonist would not leak air when damaged.
Fixed missing dodge indicator ring for clones in the Lovers stage.
Item Adjustment: The single-instance damage of Cursed Paradox is now capped at 100,000.
Item Adjustment: The base attack bonus from Equilibrium Dream Egg has been changed to 200%, stacking up to 1,000% with multiple Dream Eggs.
📌【Optimizations】
Improved inventory UI, added filtering functionality.
Added a “Devour All Unactivated Dream Eggs” button.
Dream Eggs can now be activated and devoured directly in the shop interface.
Items of the same type will now automatically group together.
🧩【Adjustments】
Unlocking Endless Mode now requires clearing 15 layers of Dreamland on Nightmare difficulty.
Increased enemy level scaling in higher difficulties of regular Dreamland.
The tutorial now includes visual guides for six different builds.
Adjusted the effect of the Foundation Dream Egg: Now converts 20% of shield value into base attack.
Tweaked and optimized Tarot Dream stages: Lovers, Hermit, Temperance, and Star.
