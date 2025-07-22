 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19313262 Edited 22 July 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
First Patch for v0.2 is now live!

- Fixed Loud Sound at start (you can still hear the fountain, will be fixed in the next patch)
- Fixed NPC's walking into each other
- Fixed getting stuck on some UI elements
- Fixed some other stuff i don't remember


There will be another patch soon with the rest of the smaller bugs fixed, big thanks to the community for helping out finding bugs!

