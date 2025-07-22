First Patch for v0.2 is now live!
- Fixed Loud Sound at start (you can still hear the fountain, will be fixed in the next patch)
- Fixed NPC's walking into each other
- Fixed getting stuck on some UI elements
- Fixed some other stuff i don't remember
There will be another patch soon with the rest of the smaller bugs fixed, big thanks to the community for helping out finding bugs!
Patch v0.2.01
Update notes via Steam Community
