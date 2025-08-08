Hello Chemists Friends, this update 0.4.8.2 has touched upon more than 50 points. New mechanics and a car, improved sounds and UI, new items and improved game world.

New

- A new car with a trunk for 150+ kg has been added to the map. (photo)

- Sound for switching shooting modes has been added.

- The HOME button can be used to turn on/off the display of the panel with the active mission so that it does not interfere.

- A Lab Assistant has appeared in the scientists' yard in the city, from whom you can take an assignment.

Fracture, bleeding and pain

An extensive mechanic of receiving injuries for certain actions.

- The strength of receiving bleeding, pain and fracture depends on the height of the fall and the difficulty of the game.

- A fracture can be healed with a medical splint

- Bleeding can be healed with bandages and some rare types of first aid kits.

- Pain can be removed with painkillers, which are in small doses in some strong first aid kits.

- Also, all three of these debuffs can be obtained depending on the strength of the damage received.

Change

- The car from the abandoned site number 1 was removed.

- The car camera centering force during movement was reduced.

- The distance of picking up items and the appearance of the inscription was improved.

- The starting indicators of health, thirst, and satiety at the beginning of the game were increased.

- The position of the cars was reset, all vehicles returned to their place.

- The car shock absorbers were reduced by 5 cm.

- The flashlight began to shine wider.

- The sound of death for the fox was changed.

- The damage from receiving wear and tear (fatigue) of health was increased by 2 times.

- From the first person, the shadow from the head no longer disappears.

- Fixed problems with health reduction from debuffs, without their designation.

Optimization

- The visual effects from the fire at a distance disappear.

- The drawing distance of some trees was increased.

- Fishing bridges - added drawing distance.

User interface

- Added German and French languages to the game, offline translation via Google.

- Now if you hold down the keys that are responsible for opening section windows in the PDA, the window will not blink every time, but will open and close.

- Added description of the characteristics of weapon sights.

- Reduced transparency of the quick access panel.

- The quick access panel now displays the rarity of items in frames.

- Information about the level of radiation and chemistry was moved to the upper central part of the screen.

- The backpack icon was fixed, the indication now works correctly in the style of water and food.

- Notification about buffs and debuffs at the top of the screen: Food (Food and Water - time), First Aid Kit (Healing Timer), Bleeding (Stack and time), Fracture (Stack and time), Pain (Stack and time), Receiving Radiation and Toxicity, Using Anti-Rad and Anti-Toxin.

- Changed the background in the trade window.

- Translated 800 new words into 6 languages.

Items

- Fishing rods now have a rarity designation.

- Bandage is an effective remedy against bleeding. Removes 10 stacks of bleeding.

- New Bandages: Improved - removes 15 stacks, Military Bandage - removes 20 stacks.

- First aid kits that reduce pain and bleeding have had their descriptions revised.

- Svetlana and the chief military man have had 3 new faction goods added for pain, bleeding, and fractures.

- Tony sells a recipe for glue.

- The number of parts for all fish has been changed when disassembling.

- Painkillers now reduce health wear. Now you can also sleep or take a pill to restore maximum health and remove health wear (fatigue).

Quests and Dialogues

- The reward for the quest to meet with Petrenko in the village has been reduced.

- Reached the gas station in reconnaissance - save the game.

- Changed the initial dialogue with Nick.

- Changed some dialogue lines for the hunter.

- Changed in receiving kv from the guide.

- Fixed errors in tasks and dialogues for the Fisherman (Provisions), the Military (Liquidation and Lawlessness), Cooper.

World

- Edits with the level.

- Simplification of the effects of toxic smoke.

- Changed the appearance of one of the lighting lamps to a simpler one. Corrected the location of the light.

- Such places as: garages in the village, quarry and sawmill were improved.

- The wolf cave, which is near the fisherman, is temporarily closed for reconstruction.

- The territories where the save zones are located were additionally fenced off for car passage: Medical yard in the city, Sawmill, Construction site near the village, Gosha's place.

- In some places, the save zones have been removed.

Messages from the Chemists

- The bandits have returned to the buses near their base - be careful.

- The scientists' yard in the city is now accessible to chemists.

Thank you for your feedback and for playing, it motivates us to improve the game even more and continue to make the content in the game even more interesting. Share the game with your friends so that there are even more Chemists in this world and we can all reach the final together.

Enjoy the game and have a great mood.