Commanders!

We’re happy to announce that the Rough Riders Battle Path campaign has just begun.

The Rough Riders Battle Path is focused on U.S. cavalry, from its humble beginnings in the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, the Rough Riders era of the late 19th century and both world wars to its transformation to the Armored Cavalry branch after the Vietnam War. The rewards will therefore be theme-appropriate, but there’s also a different theme at play here.

There are 50 levels of waiting for you as usual. Let’s start with the vehicles:

ELKE Tier 7 Premium LT for reaching Level 20 (featuring an elevated weapons station allowing you to ambush your enemies with ease)

RDF/LT Ares Tier 8 Premium LT for reaching Level 35 (featuring powerful missile launchers as well as 75mm gun)

XM1302 Tier 10 Premium LT for reaching Level 50 (featuring new “Mitigation” passive ability – the faster you go, the less damage you take)

There of course are new epic skins based on real-life vehicles, such as:

M60A3 “Crustacean” for the M60A3

M3A2 Cavalry Vehicle for the M2 Bradley

IPM1 “Danger Zone” for the M1 Abrams

Each comes with its unique story of U.S. service. New camouflages, decals and base paints will also come with this Battle Path.

You can review the prizes in the following article.

Accessing the Battle Path

In order to join the Battle Path campaign, please enter the game and click on the Rough Riders icon on the upper bar. From there, you can simply purchase the Battle Path access:

Standard pass (access only)

Golden pass with access and 50.000 Battle Coins

The access can also be purchased in our Web Shop:

