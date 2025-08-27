Hello adventurers,

Dungero began its journey as a mobile roguelike RPG – and today we’re taking a big step forward: bringing it to PC.

For us, this is not just a port. Early Access is our chance to transform Dungero into a true PC experience, shaped together with the community here on Steam.

Why Early Access?

Moving from mobile to PC means more than a bigger screen. We want to refine controls, pacing, and overall game feel so it feels natural and fun on PC.

Early Access allows us to:

gather feedback from the community,

fine-tune gameplay balance,

expand content step by step,

improve transition from a free-to-play model to a premium PC experience,

build solid foundations for the full release.

What’s already inside:

the full roguelike core loop,

fast-paced dungeon runs with loot and progression,

heroes with unique abilities and playstyles.

During Early Access we plan to:

expand meta-progression systems,

introduce new curses, powerups, enemies, and environments,

polish controls and visuals for a smooth PC experience,

prioritize features based on your feedback.

Join the adventure!

Dungero is now available on Steam for $6.99/€6.99 with a 20% launch discount for the first two weeks.

By joining Early Access, you’ll help us evolve Dungero from a mobile prototype into a full-fledged PC roguelike.

Thank you for being part of this journey.