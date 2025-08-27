Hello adventurers,
Dungero began its journey as a mobile roguelike RPG – and today we’re taking a big step forward: bringing it to PC.
For us, this is not just a port. Early Access is our chance to transform Dungero into a true PC experience, shaped together with the community here on Steam.
Why Early Access?
Moving from mobile to PC means more than a bigger screen. We want to refine controls, pacing, and overall game feel so it feels natural and fun on PC.
Early Access allows us to:
gather feedback from the community,
fine-tune gameplay balance,
expand content step by step,
improve transition from a free-to-play model to a premium PC experience,
build solid foundations for the full release.
What’s already inside:
the full roguelike core loop,
fast-paced dungeon runs with loot and progression,
heroes with unique abilities and playstyles.
During Early Access we plan to:
expand meta-progression systems,
introduce new curses, powerups, enemies, and environments,
polish controls and visuals for a smooth PC experience,
prioritize features based on your feedback.
Join the adventure!
Dungero is now available on Steam for $6.99/€6.99 with a 20% launch discount for the first two weeks.
By joining Early Access, you’ll help us evolve Dungero from a mobile prototype into a full-fledged PC roguelike.
Thank you for being part of this journey.