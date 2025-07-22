Adjustments:
· Display SP value during battle.
· Add a prompt when removing normal gems from equipment.
· Adjust the movement logic of the convoy in the Protect the Convoy mission.
· Add a prompt in the White Ghost mission in Twilight Forest.
· Add a prompt in the Cursed Cave mission in Aji Mountains.
· Adjust the escape position of the entrance to the Halo Forest.
· Add a learning prompt about the formation effect scroll in the early stage.
· Add a prompt that touching the statue can remove the inability to fight.
· Optimize the movement routes of villagers in Windmill Town and Sumac Town.
· Among the unique equipment randomly dropped by monsters, the drop probability of those close to the team level will be higher.
Corrections:
· Fixed the error that the one-handed weapon may not be correctly returned to the backpack when replacing the one-handed weapon in dual wielding state with a two-handed weapon.
· Fixed the error in the naming of some unique protective gear inlaid gems.
· Fixed an issue with the critical hit animation when adding elemental damage.
· Damage from Cover skill now prioritizes armor based on damage attributes, rather than directly affecting health.
July 22, 1.01b Patch Notes
