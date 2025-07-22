Adjustments:

· Display SP value during battle.

· Add a prompt when removing normal gems from equipment.

· Adjust the movement logic of the convoy in the Protect the Convoy mission.

· Add a prompt in the White Ghost mission in Twilight Forest.

· Add a prompt in the Cursed Cave mission in Aji Mountains.

· Adjust the escape position of the entrance to the Halo Forest.

· Add a learning prompt about the formation effect scroll in the early stage.

· Add a prompt that touching the statue can remove the inability to fight.

· Optimize the movement routes of villagers in Windmill Town and Sumac Town.

· Among the unique equipment randomly dropped by monsters, the drop probability of those close to the team level will be higher.



Corrections:

· Fixed the error that the one-handed weapon may not be correctly returned to the backpack when replacing the one-handed weapon in dual wielding state with a two-handed weapon.

· Fixed the error in the naming of some unique protective gear inlaid gems.

· Fixed an issue with the critical hit animation when adding elemental damage.

· Damage from Cover skill now prioritizes armor based on damage attributes, rather than directly affecting health.