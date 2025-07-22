We're deploying some additional fixes as well as minor features.

This will update NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 2 (Patch 0.7.0) and forward.

Changes

Swapped art between First Light and Scouring Light

New rarity symbols for cards that should increase the prominence of rarity

Patch version now appears in the bottom-left of the main menu (in addition to the existing revision number)

Fixes

Possible fix for region obstruction issues in Depth 2

Possible fix for region obstruction issues in Depth 3

Fixed bug where Solemnity would not be able to target a friendly other than self

Fixed bug where Exhaust Blast required a unit to be exerted to have any effect

Fixed bug where Decimate would only Stun if the target was already fully staggered