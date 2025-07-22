 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19313023
Update notes via Steam Community

We're deploying some additional fixes as well as minor features.

This will update NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 2 (Patch 0.7.0) and forward.

0.7.1.0 (v.425171)

Changes

  • Patch version now appears in the bottom-left of the main menu (in addition to the existing revision number)

  • New rarity symbols for cards that should increase the prominence of rarity

  • Swapped art between First Light and Scouring Light

Fixes

  • Possible fix for region obstruction issues in Depth 2

  • Possible fix for region obstruction issues in Depth 3

  • Fixed bug where Solemnity would not be able to target a friendly other than self

  • Fixed bug where Exhaust Blast required a unit to be exerted to have any effect

  • Fixed bug where Decimate would only Stun if the target was already fully staggered

  • Fixed VFX behavior on Exhaust Blast

Changed files in this update

