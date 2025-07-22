Hello all,



Today we pushed a hotfix live to address some of the issues identified since launch:

Fixed a bug that would prevent players from picking up and changing your additional weapons

Fixed a blocker with the bomb defusal sequence

Fixed a bug on the 'Damsel in Distress' mission

Replaced some placeholder audio left over on some radio broadcasts

Stability fixes (including some Fatal Crash errors, but we may not have got them all).

We're still working on further updates for RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business, including further optimisation improvements.



Thank you for enjoying Unfinished Business!