22 July 2025 Build 19312983 Edited 22 July 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all,

Today we pushed a hotfix live to address some of the issues identified since launch:

  • Fixed a bug that would prevent players from picking up and changing your additional weapons

  • Fixed a blocker with the bomb defusal sequence

  • Fixed a bug on the 'Damsel in Distress' mission

  • Replaced some placeholder audio left over on some radio broadcasts

  • Stability fixes (including some Fatal Crash errors, but we may not have got them all).

We're still working on further updates for RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business, including further optimisation improvements.

Thank you for enjoying Unfinished Business!

