22 July 2025 Build 19312922
Changelog – Hotfix Update 18.1.1

  • Fixed APV Tablet not working in first person

  • Fixed APV Attachments not working correctly

  • Fixed game crashing while starting a new game after returning from gameplay

  • Fixed the leave session button being unresponsive in a Multiplayer session

  • Fixed PC & PlayStation clients not receiving any invites if invited from a Public Multiplayer session

  • Fixed being unable to invite friends into private multiplayer session

  • Fixed client crashes while joining multiplayer Session

  • Fixed multiple multiplayer joining issues on Xbox


Changed files in this update

