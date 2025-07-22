Changelog – Hotfix Update 18.1.1
Fixed APV Tablet not working in first person
Fixed APV Attachments not working correctly
Fixed game crashing while starting a new game after returning from gameplay
Fixed the leave session button being unresponsive in a Multiplayer session
Fixed PC & PlayStation clients not receiving any invites if invited from a Public Multiplayer session
Fixed being unable to invite friends into private multiplayer session
Fixed client crashes while joining multiplayer Session
Fixed multiple multiplayer joining issues on Xbox
