Online sessions are now more stable, and many gameplay mechanics synchronize properly between the host and the client. We also have improved the speeders hovering system, fixed several bugs related to spaceships.
Online improvements
Fixed looting of space chests as an online client.
Fixed a situation in which a client could not summon its speeder anymore after leaving it on some other planet.
Ship position and orientation sync over network has been improved.
NPC appearance is now properly synced across network.
Derelict and for-sale ships now spawn correctly with their doors and driving seats for online clients.
Some quest steps will complete now for the host when a client performs them.
Fixed an issue which caused locked ship controls when joining an online session from a space station.
Spaceship and vehicle improvements
Fixed more occasions which would reset a ship's design when repairing.
Tweaks to the planet vehicles hovering system.
After unlocking the mobile planet purifier, the final step of purifying can be triggered from the player’s UI.
Fixed an issue causing multiple first broken speeders to spawn on the first planet.
Fixed a situation in which a ship's damage FX would remain in the scene even after the ship would be removed.
Fixed some issues with the range from which a player could teleport back to his ship.
When replacing a ship’s battery, the HUD message now correctly reports the number of remaining batteries.
Bug Fixes & other improvements
Some safeguards have been put in place now to not allow certain actions like repairing or modyfing a ship while it’s been processed by the game engine.
Fixed an issue causing the quest markers for the towers on Quberion to disappear.
Fixed a situation which would have a temple spawn without its decorations.
Fixed the stuck player’s firing of weapons during cutscenes.
Fixed a situation in which space darkness generators would respawn on load.
Planet portals UI will show only properly activated portals now (they used to show all discovered ones, even powered down ones).
The UI and Text scale options are not available on consoles too.
The reward chest from clearing a planet now spawns correctly at the base of the statue.
Multiple crash fixes and other tweaks.
