Online sessions are now more stable, and many gameplay mechanics synchronize properly between the host and the client. We also have improved the speeders hovering system, fixed several bugs related to spaceships.

Fixed an issue which caused locked ship controls when joining an online session from a space station.

Some quest steps will complete now for the host when a client performs them.

Derelict and for-sale ships now spawn correctly with their doors and driving seats for online clients.

NPC appearance is now properly synced across network.

Ship position and orientation sync over network has been improved.

Fixed a situation in which a client could not summon its speeder anymore after leaving it on some other planet.

Fixed looting of space chests as an online client.

Fixed more occasions which would reset a ship's design when repairing.

Tweaks to the planet vehicles hovering system.

After unlocking the mobile planet purifier, the final step of purifying can be triggered from the player’s UI.

Fixed an issue causing multiple first broken speeders to spawn on the first planet.

Fixed a situation in which a ship's damage FX would remain in the scene even after the ship would be removed.

Fixed some issues with the range from which a player could teleport back to his ship.