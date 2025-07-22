 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19312825 Edited 22 July 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Several performance improvements
- Vsync is now disabled by default if not configured otherwise to mitigate dragging cursor issue
- Added startup options (Vulkan is default, OpenGL as alternative)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3784561
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3784562
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link