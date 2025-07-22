 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 22 July 2025 Build 19312728 Edited 22 July 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main updates:

Major adjustments to some characters’ roles

Some plots were originally placed in the public line as foreshadowing for the second/third lines, but because they are not closely related to the Yelong line plot, we have received a lot of feedback that there are too many characters and the roles are too perfunctory, so the relevant plots have been temporarily deleted and modified. The current rhythm experience should be better

After this update, the price of the game itself will also be permanently reduced to 22 yuan

Other updates:

Fixed some typos

Fixed some garbled characters

Optimized some performance effects

Changed files in this update

Depot 2011241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link