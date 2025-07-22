Main updates:

Major adjustments to some characters’ roles

Some plots were originally placed in the public line as foreshadowing for the second/third lines, but because they are not closely related to the Yelong line plot, we have received a lot of feedback that there are too many characters and the roles are too perfunctory, so the relevant plots have been temporarily deleted and modified. The current rhythm experience should be better

After this update, the price of the game itself will also be permanently reduced to 22 yuan

Other updates:

Fixed some typos

Fixed some garbled characters

Optimized some performance effects