Main updates:
Major adjustments to some characters’ roles
Some plots were originally placed in the public line as foreshadowing for the second/third lines, but because they are not closely related to the Yelong line plot, we have received a lot of feedback that there are too many characters and the roles are too perfunctory, so the relevant plots have been temporarily deleted and modified. The current rhythm experience should be better
After this update, the price of the game itself will also be permanently reduced to 22 yuan
Other updates:
Fixed some typos
Fixed some garbled characters
Optimized some performance effects
Changed files in this update