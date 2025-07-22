Hello CFS23 Players! 👋

Based on your valuable feedback, we have resolved the issues related to the game's online system and reactivated the feature.

Online features are now available again. 🙌

This update includes:

Improved stability of the online system

Fixed connection errors

General performance enhancements

Backend technical updates for increased system stability

Minor bug fixes and improvements

Reactivating this system was very important to us. Thank you so much for your patience and continued support. ❤️

If you encounter any new issues, feel free to reach out via the Steam forums or our Discord server.

Your feedback means a lot to us.

Red Axe Games Team

