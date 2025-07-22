 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19312467 Edited 22 July 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello CFS23 Players! 👋

Based on your valuable feedback, we have resolved the issues related to the game's online system and reactivated the feature.

Online features are now available again. 🙌

This update includes:

  • Improved stability of the online system

  • Fixed connection errors

  • General performance enhancements

  • Backend technical updates for increased system stability

  • Minor bug fixes and improvements

Reactivating this system was very important to us. Thank you so much for your patience and continued support. ❤️

If you encounter any new issues, feel free to reach out via the Steam forums or our Discord server.

Your feedback means a lot to us.

Red Axe Games Team


Join our Discord Community!

Support us by wishlisting our other games!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2248761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link