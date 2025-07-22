 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19312361 Edited 22 July 2025 – 09:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy Partner!

This is update 75, another bugfix and maintenance update.

What’s new?

Fixed: Highscore text in dailies broken.

See you in the Wild West! 🤠

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 2736221
  • Loading history…
