Ground Vehicles
- A bug where, when penetrating an add-on armor plate at the joint between it and the plate lying underneath, fragments of the rear plate did not form has been fixed.
- A bug where, when placing a multi-vehicle SAM in a crew slot, the launcher was displayed nearby only after switching to another crew slot and back, has been fixed.
Naval Vessels
- Syonan — bug where the breech would detach from the barrel when the main caliber gun was retracting has been fixed. A bug where the position of the depth charge mortars in the X-ray view did not match their position on the model has been fixed. A bug where the last 6 depth charges were not displayed in the X-ray view has been fixed. A bug where the turret armor thickness was not displayed in the stat card has been fixed.
Interface
- A bug that sometimes caused the tracked target to jiggle in the sight view on the radar control screen has been fixed.
- A bug that sometimes caused the CCIP crosshair marker in aircraft to get stuck in place and stay there even in aircraft without ballistic computer functionality has been fixed. (Report).A bug that caused the multi-vehicle SAM actions to be displayed on the action bar of a streak aircraft if the streak was started on multi-vehicle SAM has been fixed. (Report).
Locations and Missions
- Sinai, Sands of Sinai — the textures of stones, which previously had stripes on them have been fixed.
- Attica — the collision model of one of the rocks in grid square E5 has been corrected to match the visual model.
- South Kvarken — the minimap has been updated. (Report).
Graphics
- The vegetation shader settings with RT turned on have been corrected so that the trees don’t look darker than they should.
- A bug that caused some grass to sometimes render in stripes when changing models with different levels of detail (LoDs) has been fixed.
- A bug that caused the missiles on the launcher of the multi-vehicle SAM in the hangar to look black when viewing the TADS vehicle has been fixed.
