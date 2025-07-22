I'm excited to share a few updates and a glimpse into the future of SIN CARDS.

Looking ahead, I plan to gradually expand the game into a more open-world experience.



To improve the overall atmosphere, I've adjusted the audio direction. While horror remains a key element, having every sound tied to it led to tonal fatigue during gameplay. As a result, the battle music has been refreshed to bring better pacing, or rather storytelling. Each song also tells a different story. You can always adjust the sound volume in the settings.



Update Highlights:

・18 new battle tracks added

・1 new enemy introduced (and it’s the first one you’ll encounter!)



I’m also aiming to add more enemies, new cards, and dynamic random events in future updates. Thank you so much for your continued support, it truly means a lot.



💬 I’d love to hear your thoughts! Feel free to leave a Steam Review or post in the Discussions. I read every comment, even on the YouTube page.



Enjoy the update, and see you in the next one!