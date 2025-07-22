New Features:
New feature profiles were added to the track creator
Added Inverse axis centers option to control settings, this should fix issues with various transmitters/adapters that are stuck at 1 after setup. Setup wizard will automatically detects this and sets it up as well
Added adjustable drivers stand camera height
Added higher speed adjustment for follow cam for a super responsive feeling camera
Added new blank livery options for all vehicles for an easy blank slate to get started with on custom liveries
Added add to favorites button to track rating menu
Added ability to speed up campaign trophy animations by clicking/pressing submit button
Bug Fixes:
Fixed being abled to exit campaign menu before rewards given
Fixed camera being able to invert in paint booth
Fixed w and s zooming camera in paint booth, wasd can now properly be used for fine adjustments of decals
Fixed track edges disappearing when exiting terrain editor sometimes
Fixed skid marks trailing across map after playing for long enough and resetting
