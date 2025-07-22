 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19312081
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • New feature profiles were added to the track creator

  • Added Inverse axis centers option to control settings, this should fix issues with various transmitters/adapters that are stuck at 1 after setup. Setup wizard will automatically detects this and sets it up as well

  • Added adjustable drivers stand camera height

  • Added higher speed adjustment for follow cam for a super responsive feeling camera

  • Added new blank livery options for all vehicles for an easy blank slate to get started with on custom liveries

  • Added add to favorites button to track rating menu

  • Added ability to speed up campaign trophy animations by clicking/pressing submit button

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed being abled to exit campaign menu before rewards given

  • Fixed camera being able to invert in paint booth

  • Fixed w and s zooming camera in paint booth, wasd can now properly be used for fine adjustments of decals

  • Fixed track edges disappearing when exiting terrain editor sometimes

  • Fixed skid marks trailing across map after playing for long enough and resetting

Changed files in this update

