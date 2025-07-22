 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19311897
Update notes via Steam Community

Content Adjustments

  • Magic/skills can now be forgotten.
  • The switching order of magic/skills now strictly follows the configuration in the equipment interface.
  • Adjusted the camp entrance and functions — you can now transfer camp personnel and supplies directly from the town interface.
  • Some random events have been changed to be actively triggered in the wild.

Balance Adjustments

  • Optimized shop investment and dividend calculations — the number of shares already owned has a greater impact on the price of additional shares.
  • Reworked the selling quantity algorithm for high-value shop items — more items will be sold under high prosperity and strong town economy conditions.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the dungeon affix “Heart-Eater Curse” could instantly kill players.

Changed files in this update

