Content Adjustments
- Magic/skills can now be forgotten.
- The switching order of magic/skills now strictly follows the configuration in the equipment interface.
- Adjusted the camp entrance and functions — you can now transfer camp personnel and supplies directly from the town interface.
- Some random events have been changed to be actively triggered in the wild.
Balance Adjustments
- Optimized shop investment and dividend calculations — the number of shares already owned has a greater impact on the price of additional shares.
- Reworked the selling quantity algorithm for high-value shop items — more items will be sold under high prosperity and strong town economy conditions.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the dungeon affix “Heart-Eater Curse” could instantly kill players.
