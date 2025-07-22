Hello Inmates!

Thank you once again for all your support and feedback!

Here are the details of this update:

Improvements and adjustments：

Removed the reputation level requirement for choosing the "Persuade him to let go" option when Crunchy blackmails Thomas at the cafeteria door on the first and seventh afternoons, and appropriately lowered the challenge point requirement; Bob can now go to the mental rehabilitation unit at night to use "hacking skills" to crack the "consultation room door" and "pharmacy door" after performing "Dr. Harry's psychological treatment". If Bob now asks Richard and Franklin to make "special tools" during the day and completes their request before the evening arrives, he can get the "special tools" that night. (If the requirements are completed at night, you still need to wait until the roll call tomorrow morning to get the tools); The width of the "green success area" for the "cutting vegetables" task in the kitchen helper game has been widened; The speed of the red progress bar after the stewing timeout has been slowed down, so that the stew is less likely to be "burnt"; The time required to complete a "grinding" task has been shortened;

Bug Fix

Fixed the issue with duplicated psychiatric evaluation certificates being obtained.

If you come across any issues, please let us know by filling out our bug report form. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and ensure your prison escape experience is as smooth and thrilling as possible.