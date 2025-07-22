 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19311707 Edited 22 July 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In the temple level there is now a locked area that can be opened by collecting different types of splatter.

Also body pushing has been tweaked - it's now less likely for bodies to get randomly pushed large distances.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2961061
macOS English Depot 2961062
