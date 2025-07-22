Hey Pond residents! We’ve just rolled out the Build 2.5.19945.10.4, QoL updates and fixed issues. Dive into the details below and check out the exciting balance changes we've made—your gameplay just got a whole lot better!

A quick note, this patch ONLY applies to PC players, consoles will be updated later with all of these fixes.





🛠️ Bug Fixes:

Leaderboard scores now load correctly.

Fixed issue when entering a Machine Gacha Room in Biome 2 would give load into a blackscreen.

Pet altar is now not interactable after maxing out all pets.

Fixed issue where overlapping when talking for the first time to an NPC in HUB

Fixed issue where the Alt Bosses wouldn't count towards quest progression.

Fixed some minor description typo.

Fixed some minor prompt translation errors between the English and Spanish languages.

Fixed visual and navigation issues for the Quest Stats Menu.

🛠️ Online Bug Fixes:

Fixed a visual issue where players would see the region as " Auto " instead of the proper region when creating an online session.

Fixed issue when approaching a Pet Upgrade Altar during a co-op run, the UI would only show for the player who got near it the first, not for the two of them at the same time.

Fixed issue when creating an online co-op session and introducing the code, the session would automatically disconnect.

Fixed issue when during a co-op run, if any player without a pet equipped interacted with a Pet Upgrade Altar , chests wouldn't drop anything for the rest of the run.

Fixed issue where Player 2 wouldn't be able to talk with any NPCs after entering the Settings Menu.

Fixed issue where some chests wouldn't drop a weapon for the Player 2.

Fixed issue when during Buckbone Boss battle ( and Alt ), they would target only one player even if the player got killed.

Fixed issue when dying in a co-op run while having a pet equipped would not bring the pet back after the player got revived.

Fixed issue when entering a co-op run, Player 2's game wouldn't load on time, giving them a black screen, soft-locking the run.

Fixed issue when playing and restarting an online co-op run wouldn't reset the coin counter.

Sync Issues

Fixed chest’s drop position discrepancies.

Fixed Mimic's Chest sync issue when drop were too close. A player could get one weapon on one screen and have the other one on the other screen.

Fixed Blood Altar drop pick up desync



Thank you for your feedback and continued support! Your reports help us squash those pesky bugs and make AK-xolotl an even better experience.



Also, remember to join our Discord server for more information, follow the latest progress, and report any bugs you encounter. You can also report any bugs or issues on Our Bug Report Form



🔗 https://discord.gg/ak-xolotl



We also enabled a Form so you can share your Thoughts and Feedback

Your feedback is invaluable in helping us improve the game! Thank you for your love and continued support! Your reports help us squash those pesky bugs and make AK-xolotl an even better experience. Happy hunting, and see you at the Pond!