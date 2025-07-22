Model Rework: Replaced the car models for the following vehicles:
Gemini GRT
Libra Omega
Mio Symphonic
Lionne S
Together with previously reworked Taurus RS and Jupiter Ram, this brings the total to 6 out of 13 affected cars now restored in-game with freshly built models. Our team is continuing to work hard to bring back the remaining models as soon as possible.
In parallel, we've also identified a few bugs related to the key rebinding feature. These will be promptly addressed once the model rework is complete.
Thank you all for your continued patience and support!
