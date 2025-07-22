 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19311681 Edited 22 July 2025 – 20:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Model Rework: Replaced the car models for the following vehicles:

  • Gemini GRT

  • Libra Omega

  • Mio Symphonic

  • Lionne S

Together with previously reworked Taurus RS and Jupiter Ram, this brings the total to 6 out of 13 affected cars now restored in-game with freshly built models. Our team is continuing to work hard to bring back the remaining models as soon as possible.

In parallel, we've also identified a few bugs related to the key rebinding feature. These will be promptly addressed once the model rework is complete.

Thank you all for your continued patience and support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2824661
