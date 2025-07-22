UI
* Show local best score in multiplayer
Editor
* Merged time and effect editting
* Display Effect in editing grid
Other
* Supported share skins in multiplayer
* Optimized the download success rate of multiplayer sharing
* Automatically save the chat channels accessed last time
Update: 6.5.12
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit MainBundle Depot 1512941
