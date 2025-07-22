 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19311615 Edited 22 July 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
UI
* Show local best score in multiplayer
Editor
* Merged time and effect editting
* Display Effect in editing grid
Other
* Supported share skins in multiplayer
* Optimized the download success rate of multiplayer sharing
* Automatically save the chat channels accessed last time

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit MainBundle Depot 1512941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link