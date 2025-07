Story is Optional, Sandbox is Still King

Hello, Engineers!This week's release adds a new decorative block: the Seat. It will provide a place for engineers to sit without accessing grid controls – ideal for passenger compartments, communal spaces, or immersive ship interiors.As always, all blocks and improvements are available now!First of all – thank you for all the feedback over the past weeks, and especially last week! The blog post about merging Story and Sandbox has sparked a lot of attention and thoughtful comments: Marek's Dev Diary - July 17, 2025 I appreciate how many of you took the time to think through the implications and share your reactions. Let me clarify a few important things, especially since the blog focused only on, and may have left some questions open.The idea is not to force a story or campaign on players who just want to build, explore, or set their own goals.SE2 is still a. The story is thereYou can accept missions from NPCs or the Contract Block - or simply play free-form sandbox.Some of these missions are part of the- our. This system unlocks new areas, resources, blocks, upgrades, and more.It's not mandatory, but it's a key way to grow your capabilities and unlock more of the world.Separate from colonization, some missions push theforward - including cutscenes and narrative moments.The story layer is completely optional. If you ignore both the colonization missions and the story, you'll have a pure sandbox experience.You decide how deep you want to go - colonization, story, both, or neither.The last blog post focused on single-player, but here's our current thinking on multiplayer:

Co-op Story Mode: Your friends join your world. You play as Miro Sokol, and they're your companions. Together, you experience your story.

Vanilla Sandbox Servers: On public or dedicated servers, the story is turned off. Nobody is Miro Sokol. Everyone starts freely, just like classic SE sandbox.

This design is still a work in progress and subject to change. But your feedback is helping us shape it in the right direction. Let me know what you think about any of this. I read all your comments - it's one of the best parts of my life.Please join us for Space Engineers 2 Modding Showcase Livestream!