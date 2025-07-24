Hello, Engineers!
This week’s release adds a new decorative block: the Seat. It will provide a place for engineers to sit without accessing grid controls – ideal for passenger compartments, communal spaces, or immersive ship interiors.
As always, all blocks and improvements are available now!
First of all – thank you for all the feedback over the past weeks, and especially last week! The blog post about merging Story and Sandbox has sparked a lot of attention and thoughtful comments: Marek's Dev Diary - July 17, 2025
I appreciate how many of you took the time to think through the implications and share your reactions. Let me clarify a few important things, especially since the blog focused only on single-player, and may have left some questions open.
Story is Optional, Sandbox is Still KingThe idea is not to force a story or campaign on players who just want to build, explore, or set their own goals.
SE2 is still a sandbox-first game. The story is there if you want it.
You can accept missions from NPCs or the Contract Block - or simply play free-form sandbox.
Some of these missions are part of the Colonization of Almagest - our meta-progression loop. This system unlocks new areas, resources, blocks, upgrades, and more.
It’s not mandatory, but it’s a key way to grow your capabilities and unlock more of the world.
Separate from colonization, some missions push the story forward - including cutscenes and narrative moments.
The story layer is completely optional. If you ignore both the colonization missions and the story, you’ll have a pure sandbox experience.
You decide how deep you want to go - colonization, story, both, or neither.
What About Multiplayer?The last blog post focused on single-player, but here’s our current thinking on multiplayer:
- Co-op Story Mode: Your friends join your world. You play as Miro Sokol, and they’re your companions. Together, you experience your story.
- Vanilla Sandbox Servers: On public or dedicated servers, the story is turned off. Nobody is Miro Sokol. Everyone starts freely, just like classic SE sandbox.
This design is still a work in progress and subject to change. But your feedback is helping us shape it in the right direction.
Let me know what you think about any of this. I read all your comments - it’s one of the best parts of my life.
Please join us for Space Engineers 2 Modding Showcase Livestream!
- 🚀 Monday, July 28th, 5 PM UTC
- 🛰️ Twitch: https://twitch.tv/keencommunitynetwork
- 🛰️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SpaceEngineers
Image Credits: Glowing Sphere's by LazyNewf
🛠️ Feedback & Support - https://support.keenswh.com/
🗺️ Roadmap: https://2.spaceengineersgame.com/roadmap-2/#current
🛰️ Discord: https://discord.gg/keenswh
📫 Newsletter: https://www.keenswh.com/newsletter
➡️ Connect and find us on your platform of choice: https://www.keenswh.com/connect/
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1133870/announcements/detail/499452824570036761 https://steamcommunity.com/games/1133870/announcements/detail/512962085601153399 https://steamcommunity.com/games/1133870/announcements/detail/512962085601152445
Changed files in this update