22 July 2025 Build 19311547 Edited 22 July 2025 – 09:32:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks to the support of our community, the game is now fully translated into French. In-game cutscenes are also available in French, though voice acting is not planned at this time. If an enthusiast steps forward to voice the game in French... may Lumen bless you.

Next in line are Korean, Japanese, and Chinese localizations.

If you'd like to help translate the game into your native language, feel free to contact me at

info@kwakwagames.com

And now is a great time to grab the game at 25% off, if you haven’t already!

