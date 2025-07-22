 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19311532
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog


Changes


  • The three slime enemies in the Sanctuary of the Forest no longer respawn after the puzzle is solved
  • Changed the placement of some enemies in the Temple of Eyes


Fixes


  • Fixed the grappling hook picking up two objects if they were at the same position
  • Fixed a spot in the Caves of Light where the player could slip even though there was no water
  • Fixed a bug in the Temple of Eyes that could cause the five torches puzzle to not be detected as solved

