Changelog
Changes
- The three slime enemies in the Sanctuary of the Forest no longer respawn after the puzzle is solved
- Changed the placement of some enemies in the Temple of Eyes
Fixes
- Fixed the grappling hook picking up two objects if they were at the same position
- Fixed a spot in the Caves of Light where the player could slip even though there was no water
- Fixed a bug in the Temple of Eyes that could cause the five torches puzzle to not be detected as solved
Changed files in this update