22 July 2025 Build 19311517 Edited 22 July 2025 – 07:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Improved foundation snapping (you no longer need to aim exactly at the previous foundation to snap) ✔

Added backpack with flashlight ✔

Fixed mechanism reset issue ✔

