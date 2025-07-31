Hello Myth players and community!
Welcome to this exciting update – packed with updates and bug fixes. We have two new AI Personalities to pit your strength and wits against in Skirmish, additional sound output options and modding functions, updates to gameplay including AI improvements, and – of course – balance. We look forward to your comments and experiences as you get time in-game with these changes.
A special note regarding those who have been unable to sign in to play online on PS5/Xbox:
This issue continues to be challenging for our dev team to replicate reliably. We have applied changes that we hope mitigates these issues and have also extended / updated our error codes in the event users experience this again. If you do experience this still, please do report it to our Customer Support with a new ticket. We recognize the frustration this can cause and are prioritizing this investigation. We thank you for your tenacity and we appreciate you.
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
◆ Update 18.40371 ◆
New: Unit Combat StatsHave you ever wondered how effectively your units have performed in battle? Now you can see which units have been a champion of your army or slacking off in the back lines. In the example below, you can see from the stats at the bottom that this UFO has defeated 50 units and dealt 14775 damage!
Note: This feature is currently only available in the Mouse and Keyboard UI.
Two New AI PersonalitiesThe Sieger and Builder personalities have been added to the game to let you play against AI that has new, different gameplay motivations! These new AIs cater to players who want to defend against Siege or attack players who control many buildings to satisfy their need for destroying enemy bases!
- Builds more siege weapons.
- Focuses on Myth Units that are good against buildings.
- Tries to reach the Heroic Age as fast as possible.
- Doesn’t research economic or military upgrades before reaching the Heroic Age.
- Doesn’t attack before reaching the Heroic Age.
- Doesn’t build new Town Centers before the Heroic Age.
- Before 15 minutes of game time have passed, it can’t attack unless at least 2 units that are good against buildings are in the army. The reason for this is to ensure the first attack always shows siege, for thematic purposes.
- Builds vast bases containing a wide variety of buildings.
- Has a chance to build a Village Center.
- Attacks less frequently.
:alertalert: DISCLAIMERThis list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.
