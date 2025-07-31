Builds more siege weapons.



Focuses on Myth Units that are good against buildings.



Tries to reach the Heroic Age as fast as possible.



Doesn’t research economic or military upgrades before reaching the Heroic Age.



Doesn’t attack before reaching the Heroic Age.



Doesn’t build new Town Centers before the Heroic Age.



Before 15 minutes of game time have passed, it can’t attack unless at least 2 units that are good against buildings are in the army. The reason for this is to ensure the first attack always shows siege, for thematic purposes.