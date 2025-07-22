* Increased Spirit of Wolf buff duration
* Fixed bug with Spirit of Wolf ranger merc spell
* New Veteran Skill: Elemental Resilience
* Increased resists given by craftable resists gear
* Fixed bug on Slayer Level gain showing incorrect values in Professions Window
* Fixed bug with wizard familiars not casting their buffs
* Increased exp given by "Path of Scales" quest
* Increased exp given by "Severing the Chains" quest
* Fixed bug where mercenaries could spawn behind of a wall
Ancient Kingdoms v0.7.3.2 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2241381
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update