* Increased Spirit of Wolf buff duration

* Fixed bug with Spirit of Wolf ranger merc spell

* New Veteran Skill: Elemental Resilience

* Increased resists given by craftable resists gear

* Fixed bug on Slayer Level gain showing incorrect values in Professions Window

* Fixed bug with wizard familiars not casting their buffs

* Increased exp given by "Path of Scales" quest

* Increased exp given by "Severing the Chains" quest

* Fixed bug where mercenaries could spawn behind of a wall