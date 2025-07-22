 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19311482 Edited 22 July 2025 – 07:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Increased Spirit of Wolf buff duration
* Fixed bug with Spirit of Wolf ranger merc spell
* New Veteran Skill: Elemental Resilience
* Increased resists given by craftable resists gear
* Fixed bug on Slayer Level gain showing incorrect values in Professions Window
* Fixed bug with wizard familiars not casting their buffs
* Increased exp given by "Path of Scales" quest
* Increased exp given by "Severing the Chains" quest
* Fixed bug where mercenaries could spawn behind of a wall

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link