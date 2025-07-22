 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19311463 Edited 22 July 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Added a new location catacombs.

2. Now in the catacombs there can be not only open, but also locked chests with more valuable treasures.

3. Added locks that will have to be unlocked manually.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1213531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link