Hi everyone,

🧪 Chem Gun - Powerful Weapon

A new chemical weapon is now available starting from Mission #10 (any difficulty).

The Chem Gun introduces emergent gameplay – a single enemy won’t die from it, but groups will.

🏆 New Achievements

Added last week – now officially announced:

HARD 300 / HARD 1000

ALL FIREBALLS – Shoot down every fireball in a mission

ALL HEADSHOTS – Land only headshots in a mission

HARD ACCURACY – 100% accuracy in a Hard Mission

MEDIUM ACCURACY – 100% accuracy in a Medium Mission

EASY ACCURACY – 100% accuracy in an Easy Mission

🔧 Fixes

Fireball stats now track correctly

Selected weapon is now saved between sessions

⚙️ Optimization

Improved GPU performance for Laser and Gravity Guns

Cleaned up weapon switching logic

Faster Player Animation Blueprint

Replaced Rich Text with standard Text in UI (≈7.5 MiB memory saved)

— emagnetic