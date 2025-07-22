Hi! Thanks for your continued Word Play bug reports. Here's what's changed in 1.06:
New:
Added more words to the Word Play dictionary
Added tutorial message if player clicks, but doesn't hold, on refresh button
Diamond Tiles are de-prioritised when typing on the keyboard
Re-balanced:
Buffed Modifier "Add 3 Bonus Points. Increases by 1 when you add a new tile to the Letter Bag". Now +2 on new tile.
Buffed "If two adjacent tiles share the same letter, both score double", to both score triple
Buffed I, E, and O, and Letter Pair challenges. Now +4, and lock at +40.
Buffed "Add 1 Bonus Points for each unused Upgrade" to be +5
Buffed "Increases by 2 whenever you re-roll the perks" Modifier, to +5
Certain Special Rounds (including Special Tiles Nullified) are less likely to appear
Fixed:
Fixed bug with "If the last word of the round starts with a Vowel, the perk screen will have four perks to pick from"
Improved "Alphabet Challenge" achievement experience
Improved interaction between ! and Mirror Tiles
Fixed bug with "Y is considered a vowel" and "The lowest-scoring Consonant scores 5x"
Improved clarity of "Swap a tile with a Vowel from the Letter Bag", if you don't have the "Y is a vowel" Modifier
Fixed bug with "Convert a tile into a Wildcard Tile with the same score" upgrade
Fixed visual bug when re-rolling perks while using lowercase accessibility setting
Fixed bug with Modifier "If the last tile is a Vowel, permanently increase its score by 2"
Fixed bug with Modifier "Double the Bonus Points rewards for spelling longer words"
Changed descriptions of Refresh and Hold Zone modifiers to increase clarity
Fixed issue with "After each submission, convert a random unsubmitted tile into a Diamond Tile" sometimes picking Diamond tiles
Improved controller support during Special Round "Can use up to 5 Tiles" (etc)
Bug fixes and balance changes
