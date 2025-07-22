Hi! Thanks for your continued Word Play bug reports. Here's what's changed in 1.06:



New:



Added more words to the Word Play dictionary



Added tutorial message if player clicks, but doesn't hold, on refresh button



Diamond Tiles are de-prioritised when typing on the keyboard



Re-balanced:



Buffed Modifier "Add 3 Bonus Points. Increases by 1 when you add a new tile to the Letter Bag". Now +2 on new tile.



Buffed "If two adjacent tiles share the same letter, both score double", to both score triple



Buffed I, E, and O, and Letter Pair challenges. Now +4, and lock at +40.



Buffed "Add 1 Bonus Points for each unused Upgrade" to be +5



Buffed "Increases by 2 whenever you re-roll the perks" Modifier, to +5



Certain Special Rounds (including Special Tiles Nullified) are less likely to appear



Fixed:



Fixed bug with "If the last word of the round starts with a Vowel, the perk screen will have four perks to pick from"



Improved "Alphabet Challenge" achievement experience



Improved interaction between ! and Mirror Tiles



Fixed bug with "Y is considered a vowel" and "The lowest-scoring Consonant scores 5x"



Improved clarity of "Swap a tile with a Vowel from the Letter Bag", if you don't have the "Y is a vowel" Modifier



Fixed bug with "Convert a tile into a Wildcard Tile with the same score" upgrade



Fixed visual bug when re-rolling perks while using lowercase accessibility setting



Fixed bug with Modifier "If the last tile is a Vowel, permanently increase its score by 2"



Fixed bug with Modifier "Double the Bonus Points rewards for spelling longer words"



Changed descriptions of Refresh and Hold Zone modifiers to increase clarity



Fixed issue with "After each submission, convert a random unsubmitted tile into a Diamond Tile" sometimes picking Diamond tiles



Improved controller support during Special Round "Can use up to 5 Tiles" (etc)

