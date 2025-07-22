We are pleased to bring you the 7th official update (v1.07), with continuous optimizations to enhance your gaming experience. Here are the details:
Optimized robot behavior logic
When robots perform tasks such as land reclamation, building construction, or building demolition, they will first complete all pending tasks of the same type before moving on to other tasks in the task list. If power runs out, they will still prioritize recharging.
Optimizations for farms
Adjusted farm values
Improved judgment of robot transportation positions for farms
New reminder feature
Added unlock reminders for Level 3 buildings to help you track progress more easily.
Adjusted early-game building costs
Optimized the purchase prices of some buildings in the early stages to make initial development smoother.
Fixed robot stuttering issue
Resolved the rare case where flying robots get stuck while constructing buildings.
Other optimizations
Fixed some known issues and improved content formatting.
