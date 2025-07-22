Improved Calibration Process:

Adjust the peep sight using a 3D arrow and audio cues for a smoother calibration experience. Press 'B' at any time to return to the main menu. Additionally, a 'Cancel Calibration' option is available to exit without saving changes, and a 'Skip' button allows users to bypass the calibration process, offering more control over their experience.



Free-to-Play Version Update:

Access free scenes including Target Practice and Serious Bow Hunting levels. Unlock all other content by purchasing a subscription for full access.