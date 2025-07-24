 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19311183 Edited 24 July 2025 – 13:09:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added the new Making Music DLC.
  • Added 2 Spark hats that can be purchased from the Tailor.
  • You can now put hats on Sparks or remove them at the tent next to the Tailor.
  • Sparks with different hats can be filtered with Spark Filters.
  • Fixed an issue that would prevent items from stacking reliably in your inventory.
  • Fixed achievement progress not being saved for clients in multiplayer.
  • Fixed the fuel rate in the notebook not being displayed correctly in languages other than English.
  • Fixed the scroll areas in the build menu being too small.
  • Fixed heavy lagging for some Spark Thrower setups.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1817801
