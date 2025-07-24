- Added the new Making Music DLC.
- Added 2 Spark hats that can be purchased from the Tailor.
- You can now put hats on Sparks or remove them at the tent next to the Tailor.
- Sparks with different hats can be filtered with Spark Filters.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent items from stacking reliably in your inventory.
- Fixed achievement progress not being saved for clients in multiplayer.
- Fixed the fuel rate in the notebook not being displayed correctly in languages other than English.
- Fixed the scroll areas in the build menu being too small.
- Fixed heavy lagging for some Spark Thrower setups.
Oddsparks Patch Notes (v1.0.S31086)
Update notes via Steam Community
