23 July 2025 Build 19311046
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch introduces the following improvements for DLC 3:
  • Updated puzzle contents to allow some alternative correct solutions
  • Updated puzzle contents to eliminate some wrong inputs that were validated as true
  • Updated some art inconsistencies
  • Improved some language layout issues

