- Updated puzzle contents to allow some alternative correct solutions
- Updated puzzle contents to eliminate some wrong inputs that were validated as true
- Updated some art inconsistencies
- Improved some language layout issues
The Age of Restraint DLC patch 1
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch introduces the following improvements for DLC 3:
