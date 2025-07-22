⭐ Major Updates
Parallax2D node now replaces ObjectRoot functionality
The ObjectRoot node previously handled layer functionality such as bullet/object generation, portal destinations, layer movement, visibility toggling, etc. These responsibilities have now been migrated to Parallax2D nodes.
The ObjectRoot node is still usable but may be removed in a future version.
A new node ObjectMountTarget has been added.
It functions similarly to CameraTarget and allows you to specify the generation layer via MountID.
By default, generated objects (e.g. bullets) will still appear on the same layer as the firing object.
Invincibility settings enhancement (BaseSettings / InvincibleSettings)
You can now disable specific hit collisions during invincibility.
When enabled, those specified collisions will be disabled and “hit” transition conditions will not trigger.
If left unspecified, behavior remains as in versions prior to 1.0.12.
Save file encryption added
New options under Project Settings > Application > Save and Load allow enabling encryption and setting a key.
Encryption is enabled by default, but to maintain compatibility with previous versions' save files, you may disable this feature.
Improvements
Added an option in Editor Settings > Editor > VisualScript to disable the Visual Script minimap.
Adjusted jump now works across multiple checked states.
The "Change Texture" action now allows selecting specific root image nodes to avoid changing all child textures.
Added a new sample project: “Perfect Dodge Boss Battle”,
featuring a boss battle, perfect dodging mechanics, HP bar animations, and more.
Removed ObjectRoot from the tutorial project to reflect the new standard.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where rapid lock/unlock toggling failed.
⚠ Lock/unlock checks happen once per frame, so ON→OFF→ON in a single state without any wait may not trigger the OFF state.
Fixed a bug allowing default variable names to be edited (now locked to prevent dependency errors).
Fixed an issue where read-only variables (e.g., taken_damage) could not be used as sources.
Fixed an issue where timers without a stop count did not drop into negative values as expected.
Improved precision in the condition “Switch/Variable has changed” by factoring in floating-point equality tolerance.
Fixed a bug where instanced portals were not being detected.
Fixed an issue where flipped connection points were not reflected during “Move Object” operations.
Fixed a bug where variable changes inside AnimationPlayer were not applied correctly.
Fixed issues where camera zoom did not function correctly under some conditions.
Fixed an issue in the “Baz Menu Sample” where portals did not work properly.
Updated various translations.
Changed files in this update