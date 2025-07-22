- Visual improvements for the clan selection and overworld map screens
- Added more tutorials
- Runs now begin in the dungeon view instead of the overworld map
- Added a button to return to the overworld map at any point
- Tavern map nodes can now appear earlier in runs
- New combat animations for the Crypt Keeper monster clan
- Graphics quality and FPS settings can now be changed during gameplay
Balance
- Treasure Vault can now only be added to the dungeon once, but the chest gives +10 inventory slots
- Hall of Relics, a new dungeon plan, has replaced the second tier of Treasure Vault
Bug fixes
- The resource UI now correctly renders on ultra widescreen and Steam Deck resolutions
