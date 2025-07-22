 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19310970
General
  • Visual improvements for the clan selection and overworld map screens
  • Added more tutorials
  • Runs now begin in the dungeon view instead of the overworld map
  • Added a button to return to the overworld map at any point
  • Tavern map nodes can now appear earlier in runs
  • New combat animations for the Crypt Keeper monster clan
  • Graphics quality and FPS settings can now be changed during gameplay

Balance
  • Treasure Vault can now only be added to the dungeon once, but the chest gives +10 inventory slots
  • Hall of Relics, a new dungeon plan, has replaced the second tier of Treasure Vault

Bug fixes
  • The resource UI now correctly renders on ultra widescreen and Steam Deck resolutions

