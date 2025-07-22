 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19310938 Edited 22 July 2025 – 13:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Default Branch Update

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed weapon lock caused by abnormal totem hide animation

  • Fixed weapon lock caused by abnormal beam weapon damage processing

  • Fixed weapon state not resetting when entering a new room

  • Fixed charge bar disappearing after death and revival for charge weapons like PRISM

  • Fixed the Weight Loss Plan being ineffective

  • Fixed souls being unable to be eaten and following indefinitely in extreme cases

  • Fixed eyelid material and color issues in character prefabs

  • Fixed animation sync issues in the HYPERION Boss fight during multiplayer

Mechanics and Balance Adjustments

  • Updated configurations for jump-related items

  • Adjusted drop rates for certain items

  • Increased damage of mobility devices

  • Updated VAJRA configurations

  • Reduced the number of additional resource-consuming doors

Optimizations and Adjustments

  • Optimized special effects settings in the bar

  • Improved gameplay experience on high refresh rate screens

  • Adjusted NPC positions in the Faith Temple

  • Fixed ELISE's bubble effects appearing too dark in multiplayer mode

  • Multiple optimizations and adjustments to weapon particle effects

  • Opening the menu in Challenge Rooms now pauses the game (does not pause in multiplayer mode)

  • Adjusted the pop-up wait time for reconnection to 5 seconds

UI and Localization

  • The Soul Stone interface now only shows the dismantle option

  • Updated multilingual texts; English will be displayed by default if the corresponding language is not found

Experience Optimizations

  • Opening the menu in Challenge Rooms now pauses the game (does not pause in multiplayer mode)

  • Adjusted the pop-up wait time for reconnection to 5 seconds

Beta Branch Update

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed eggs and Hatchmons not spawning after reconnection.

  • Fixed APOLLO's data not updating after clearing higher difficulties.

  • Fixed retaining one heart due to invincibility detection when dying while holding a gun.

  • Attempted to fix the issue of repeatedly entering Faith Rooms.

  • Fixed the ICELUME sound effect bug.

Optimizations and Adjustments

  • Adjusted the terrain for the weaker version of the GOD OF PACHINKO Boss.

  • Adjusted the timeout reset for the Lucky Bingo Machine permissions.

  • Adjusted the layering of Hatchmons.

  • Adjusted WJI drones to no longer block bullets.

  • Adjusted the machine claiming animation to allow teleportation and chair color changes.

Experience Optimizations

  • Added guide interactions for NPC #12.

  • Converted some Relics into Artifacts.

  • Faith Temple NPCs can now only be interacted with once.

  • Updated Faith Room NPC configurations.

  • Modified the numerical display in the Illusion Layer.

  • Updated the art for the save interface.

How to Switch to the Beta Branch:

  • Right-click "Neon Abyss" in your game library and select "Properties"

  • Under the "Beta" tab, select "beta - For testing" (Note: The Beta branch currently only supports Windows. We will update the stable version to other platforms as soon as testing is complete.)

Veewo Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 2235201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link