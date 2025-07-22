Default Branch Update
Bug Fixes
Fixed weapon lock caused by abnormal totem hide animation
Fixed weapon lock caused by abnormal beam weapon damage processing
Fixed weapon state not resetting when entering a new room
Fixed charge bar disappearing after death and revival for charge weapons like PRISM
Fixed the Weight Loss Plan being ineffective
Fixed souls being unable to be eaten and following indefinitely in extreme cases
Fixed eyelid material and color issues in character prefabs
Fixed animation sync issues in the HYPERION Boss fight during multiplayer
Mechanics and Balance Adjustments
Updated configurations for jump-related items
Adjusted drop rates for certain items
Increased damage of mobility devices
Updated VAJRA configurations
Reduced the number of additional resource-consuming doors
Optimizations and Adjustments
Optimized special effects settings in the bar
Improved gameplay experience on high refresh rate screens
Adjusted NPC positions in the Faith Temple
Fixed ELISE's bubble effects appearing too dark in multiplayer mode
Multiple optimizations and adjustments to weapon particle effects
Opening the menu in Challenge Rooms now pauses the game (does not pause in multiplayer mode)
Adjusted the pop-up wait time for reconnection to 5 seconds
UI and Localization
The Soul Stone interface now only shows the dismantle option
Updated multilingual texts; English will be displayed by default if the corresponding language is not found
Experience Optimizations
Beta Branch Update
Bug Fixes
Fixed eggs and Hatchmons not spawning after reconnection.
Fixed APOLLO's data not updating after clearing higher difficulties.
Fixed retaining one heart due to invincibility detection when dying while holding a gun.
Attempted to fix the issue of repeatedly entering Faith Rooms.
Fixed the ICELUME sound effect bug.
Optimizations and Adjustments
Adjusted the terrain for the weaker version of the GOD OF PACHINKO Boss.
Adjusted the timeout reset for the Lucky Bingo Machine permissions.
Adjusted the layering of Hatchmons.
Adjusted WJI drones to no longer block bullets.
Adjusted the machine claiming animation to allow teleportation and chair color changes.
Experience Optimizations
Added guide interactions for NPC #12.
Converted some Relics into Artifacts.
Faith Temple NPCs can now only be interacted with once.
Updated Faith Room NPC configurations.
Modified the numerical display in the Illusion Layer.
Updated the art for the save interface.
How to Switch to the Beta Branch:
Right-click "Neon Abyss" in your game library and select "Properties"
Under the "Beta" tab, select "beta - For testing" (Note: The Beta branch currently only supports Windows. We will update the stable version to other platforms as soon as testing is complete.)
Veewo Games
