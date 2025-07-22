Stalkers!



We present you a list of changes included in today's patch fix:



– The in-game event “Cool Heat” is already on all project servers!



Dates of the event: 22.07 - 19.08

Help scientists study new anomalous formations and get valuable rewards!

Also, they say that an unusual container with a new suit has appeared in the Zone and in-game store...



To participate in the event, you need to talk to the NPC "Anomaly Researcher", who are located in:

Gourmet village (Liubech Outskirts, square E6-3)

Radio Tower (Vesuvius, square E2-1)

Konukovo Airport (Airport, square C2-4)

Radius village (Tunguska, square C2-3)

Port (New Land, Northern Island, square B4-3)

– Also, in honor of the release of the update and the start of the event, we are attaching a nice promotional code that will definitely make your stay in the Zone easier!



Promocode: SO_SUMMER_25

You can activate this promotional code in the main menu by selecting the “Promocode” button.

Please note: all items are personal and will be assigned to the character you picked them up from! They cannot be transferred or sold.



You can pick up items at any respawn point by opening the corresponding tab in your inventory.

The promocode can be activated until 27.07.25 23:59 (Moscow time).

– Reduced the amount of “Ice” artefacts required to exchange for event rewards.

– Returned the previous colors of the effect icons.



– Renamed and localized into Chinese achievements for Liubech solo dungeon.



– Reduced the maximum number of players in clans. Players over the limit will be automatically excluded from the clan.

Level 1: 10 people

Level 2: 25 people

Level 3: 50 people

Level 4: 75 people

Level 5: 100 people

– Reset Clan Points for all clans. Player's personal CP remains intact.

– Fixed an issue with incorrect display of rewards for the PvP season.

– Fixed an issue with capture map at Tunguska base.

– Now in the Liubech solo dungeon, the electrified floor after stage 2 no longer breaks the player's equipment.

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect chances of successful modification of the following weapons:

Accuracy international L96A1;

AK-107;

VSS;



– Decreased penetration for 7.62x39 T45M with trace bullet (yellow) ammo: 190 >>> 180.

– Added localization of the exchange with Supply manager Polishchuk into Chinese.

– Added Honey fungus in exchange for Supply manager Polishchuk.



– Fixed an issue that could prevent the interaction area of soil samples from being displayed in the “Routine inspection” quest.



– Fixed an issue due to which Technician in the Liubech bomb shelter could reset the progress of the quest "Abandon hope all ye who enter here".



– Now, instead of Small spider, a Spider appears in the “Tractor” event.



– Fixed an issue related to incorrect work of the “Undercover work” clan skill.



– Fixed an issue with incorrect display of quest timers for Imarek in the English localization.





