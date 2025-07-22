 Skip to content
22 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, I'm still working on fixing a bug that is currently affecting the save system.

But don’t worry: it doesn’t affect your actual save progress. It’s just a visual bug where a different skin of Félix might appear after a game update.

Your save file remains untouched, and you’ll continue exactly from where you last saved.

This is just a heads-up so you don’t get concerned — I’m already working on a fix.
Again, rest assured: this does not affect your save in any way.

Thanks for your attention!

