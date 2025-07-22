 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19310859 Edited 22 July 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have updated to Ver.1.7.0.

Notice:
  • All replay data for TGMstyle versions below Ver.1.7.0, as well as all versusmode replay data, can no longer be played back.

Changes:
  • The BGM system has been revamped.
  • The method for evaluating titles in NORMAL mode has been changed.
  • Title icon display in NORMAL mode is now supported.
  • To see icons on the modeselection screen, you must earn the title again after updating to Ver.1.7.0.
  • In marathon mode, you can now choose SPRINT or ULTRA.
  • New rankings have been added for SPRINT and ULTRA.
  • Some text on the options screen has been revised.
  • All TGMstyle behaviors except for KONOHA have been overhauled.
    As a result of these changes, the following replay data from versions below Ver.1.7.0 can no longer be played:
    NORMAL and TGMstyle ASUKA / ASUKA (Easy) / ASUKA (Hard) / MASTER, SHIRANUI, and versus battles.
  • Adjustments were made to SHIRANUI and versusbattle modes.
  • In practice mode, when skipping levels in ASUKA (Hard), the foxcount correction range has been expanded (from 1000 onward).
  • The results screen shown after game end has been redesigned.
  • Certain endofgame effects in NORMAL and ASUKA have been tweaked.
  • In score rankings and practice launched from replays, categories have been separated by control typeexcluding versus battles.
    Switch controls with START on gamepad or F1 on keyboard.

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where, if you entered the preview screen from the 2P (rightside) gamepad or keyboard settings, it previewed using the 1P settings.
  • Fixed a problem in Replay&Race where, if you selected Retry from the pause menu, the BGM could play at unintended times.


Discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3328480/discussions/0/603036300513311217/

Changed files in this update

Depot 3328481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link