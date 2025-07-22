Notice:
- All replay data for TGMstyle versions below Ver.1.7.0, as well as all versusmode replay data, can no longer be played back.
Changes:
- The BGM system has been revamped.
- The method for evaluating titles in NORMAL mode has been changed.
- Title icon display in NORMAL mode is now supported.
- To see icons on the modeselection screen, you must earn the title again after updating to Ver.1.7.0.
- In marathon mode, you can now choose SPRINT or ULTRA.
- New rankings have been added for SPRINT and ULTRA.
- Some text on the options screen has been revised.
- All TGMstyle behaviors except for KONOHA have been overhauled.
As a result of these changes, the following replay data from versions below Ver.1.7.0 can no longer be played:
NORMAL and TGMstyle ASUKA / ASUKA (Easy) / ASUKA (Hard) / MASTER, SHIRANUI, and versus battles.
- Adjustments were made to SHIRANUI and versusbattle modes.
- In practice mode, when skipping levels in ASUKA (Hard), the foxcount correction range has been expanded (from 1000 onward).
- The results screen shown after game end has been redesigned.
- Certain endofgame effects in NORMAL and ASUKA have been tweaked.
- In score rankings and practice launched from replays, categories have been separated by control typeexcluding versus battles.
Switch controls with START on gamepad or F1 on keyboard.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where, if you entered the preview screen from the 2P (rightside) gamepad or keyboard settings, it previewed using the 1P settings.
- Fixed a problem in Replay&Race where, if you selected Retry from the pause menu, the BGM could play at unintended times.
Discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3328480/discussions/0/603036300513311217/
Changed files in this update