 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19310844 Edited 22 July 2025 – 08:13:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is BLACK STIGMA.

A temporary maintenance is scheduled to begin at 08:00 UTC on Monday, July 21.

This maintenance is to provide a more stable service. Please refer to the schedule below.

\[ Maintenance Schedule ]

  • July 22 (Mon) 01:00 ~ 02:00 PDT (UTC-7)

  • July 22 (Mon) 08:00 ~ 09:00 UTC (±0)

\[Patch Notes]

■ UI/UX

\[Ranking] Improved the ranking page to display the overall ranking by default.

■ Bug Fixes

\[Shop] Fixed an issue where the remaining time for limited-time sale items was sometimes not displayed.

\[Event] Fixed an error where the total achievement reward for the "Midsummer Login Mission" was displayed incorrectly.

\[Kill 'em All] Fixed a bug where the respawn icon and remaining time were occasionally not shown when allies revived.

\[Missions] Fixed an issue where daily missions were not refreshing properly.

\[Weapons] Fixed a bug where changes were sometimes not indicated in the customization screen.

\[Friend Requests] Fixed an issue where friend requests sometimes could not be sent from the battle result screen.

\[Battle Pass] Fixed a bug where some stage rewards were shown as a duration instead of a quantity.

\[Graphics] Fixed an issue where the area behind smoke grenades was visible with certain graphic settings.

\[Items] Fixed abnormal stat values being applied to the "Stigma Kaira (Aurora)" weapon sticker.

■ Others

\[Log in] Fixed occasional connection issues in certain regions.

\[Loading Speed] Optimized the loading performance of the main lobby page.

\[Media Features] Fixed an issue where screen capture and recording functions were not working.

■ Known Issues

\[Battle Pass] After reaching the maximum level, experience points are converted to Battle Coins, but the UI does not display or update this correctly.

※ Rewards for reaching milestones are still delivered properly, and this issue will be fixed as soon as possible.

*Maintenance time may be shortened or extended depending on the progress. We will provide additional notice if there are any changes.

BLACK STIGMA Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1277531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link