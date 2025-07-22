Hello, this is BLACK STIGMA.
A temporary maintenance is scheduled to begin at 08:00 UTC on Monday, July 21.
This maintenance is to provide a more stable service. Please refer to the schedule below.
\[ Maintenance Schedule ]
July 22 (Mon) 01:00 ~ 02:00 PDT (UTC-7)
July 22 (Mon) 08:00 ~ 09:00 UTC (±0)
\[Patch Notes]
■ UI/UX
\[Ranking] Improved the ranking page to display the overall ranking by default.
■ Bug Fixes
\[Shop] Fixed an issue where the remaining time for limited-time sale items was sometimes not displayed.
\[Event] Fixed an error where the total achievement reward for the "Midsummer Login Mission" was displayed incorrectly.
\[Kill 'em All] Fixed a bug where the respawn icon and remaining time were occasionally not shown when allies revived.
\[Missions] Fixed an issue where daily missions were not refreshing properly.
\[Weapons] Fixed a bug where changes were sometimes not indicated in the customization screen.
\[Friend Requests] Fixed an issue where friend requests sometimes could not be sent from the battle result screen.
\[Battle Pass] Fixed a bug where some stage rewards were shown as a duration instead of a quantity.
\[Graphics] Fixed an issue where the area behind smoke grenades was visible with certain graphic settings.
\[Items] Fixed abnormal stat values being applied to the "Stigma Kaira (Aurora)" weapon sticker.
■ Others
\[Log in] Fixed occasional connection issues in certain regions.
\[Loading Speed] Optimized the loading performance of the main lobby page.
\[Media Features] Fixed an issue where screen capture and recording functions were not working.
■ Known Issues
\[Battle Pass] After reaching the maximum level, experience points are converted to Battle Coins, but the UI does not display or update this correctly.
※ Rewards for reaching milestones are still delivered properly, and this issue will be fixed as soon as possible.
*Maintenance time may be shortened or extended depending on the progress. We will provide additional notice if there are any changes.
BLACK STIGMA Team
