Hello, this is BLACK STIGMA.

A temporary maintenance is scheduled to begin at 08:00 UTC on Monday, July 21.

This maintenance is to provide a more stable service. Please refer to the schedule below.

\[ Maintenance Schedule ]

July 22 (Mon) 01:00 ~ 02:00 PDT (UTC-7)

July 22 (Mon) 08:00 ~ 09:00 UTC (±0)

\[Patch Notes]

■ UI/UX

\[Ranking] Improved the ranking page to display the overall ranking by default.

■ Bug Fixes

\[Shop] Fixed an issue where the remaining time for limited-time sale items was sometimes not displayed.

\[Event] Fixed an error where the total achievement reward for the "Midsummer Login Mission" was displayed incorrectly.

\[Kill 'em All] Fixed a bug where the respawn icon and remaining time were occasionally not shown when allies revived.

\[Missions] Fixed an issue where daily missions were not refreshing properly.

\[Weapons] Fixed a bug where changes were sometimes not indicated in the customization screen.

\[Friend Requests] Fixed an issue where friend requests sometimes could not be sent from the battle result screen.

\[Battle Pass] Fixed a bug where some stage rewards were shown as a duration instead of a quantity.

\[Graphics] Fixed an issue where the area behind smoke grenades was visible with certain graphic settings.

\[Items] Fixed abnormal stat values being applied to the "Stigma Kaira (Aurora)" weapon sticker.

■ Others

\[Log in] Fixed occasional connection issues in certain regions.

\[Loading Speed] Optimized the loading performance of the main lobby page.

\[Media Features] Fixed an issue where screen capture and recording functions were not working.

■ Known Issues

\[Battle Pass] After reaching the maximum level, experience points are converted to Battle Coins, but the UI does not display or update this correctly.

※ Rewards for reaching milestones are still delivered properly, and this issue will be fixed as soon as possible.

*Maintenance time may be shortened or extended depending on the progress. We will provide additional notice if there are any changes.

BLACK STIGMA Team